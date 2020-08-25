Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole speaks after his win at the 2020 Leadership Election, in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Newly elected Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he wants to work constructively with the Liberal minority government to bring effective leadership to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But O’Toole says his party will be ready if the Trudeau government tries to force a fall election.

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23.

The speech will lay out the government’s post-pandemic plan and will be followed by a confidence vote.

O’Toole spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, a call both sides said was cordial and touched on the rigours of a campaign as well as the prorogation of Parliament.

The new Conservative leader says he told Trudeau he wants the government to address western alienation in its throne speech.

O’Toole spent his first day on the job on Monday meeting with senior members of the party, including former leader Andrew Scheer, as he strives to refresh the Opposition Leader’s Office and the party’s front benches.

A key strategy for the O’Toole campaign had been to focus on the fact he had a seat in the House of Commons and was ready to start work on defeating the Liberal government.

READ MORE: O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Masks to become mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills locations
Next story
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed; protests break out

Just Posted

Former Rustler to play for Smoke Eaters

Nic Roussel leaving Queens to chase hockey dreams

B.C. announces new coverage for ALS drugs, and funding towards centre of excellence

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

Dalton endorsed new Conservative leader

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MP calls Erin O’Toole a unifier

Free household hazardous waste disposal event in Maple Ridge

Open to Maple Ridge residents only

Maple Ridge dance talent returns to PNE in unique 2020 format

Dancers are performing for patrons who are driving through the annual fair

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

Two fundraisers set up in wake of young Chilliwack boy’s death

GoFundMe fundraisers created for future bursary, counselling for those who witnessed tragic accident

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Fraser Valley traffic congestion going under the microscope with provincial study

Growing FV region needs ‘mobility enhancements’ for economic growth, livability, says province

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18

Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests

Poll suggests O’Toole is an unknown quantity for a majority of Canadians at this point

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

Most Read