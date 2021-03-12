The Clarke Lake field near the community of Fort Nelson is expected to be producing power by 2024. (B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation)

Ottawa funds development of First Nations-owned B.C. geothermal project

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Reagan says the project will use the skills of oil and gas workers in the area

Ottawa is committing $40 million to fund the development of geothermal power from a diminishing natural gas field in northern British Columbia.

The Clarke Lake field near the community of Fort Nelson is expected to be producing power by 2024.

The project is owned by the Fort Nelson and Saulteau First Nations.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Reagan says the project will use the skills of oil and gas workers in the area.

He says that will create opportunities for workers who have lost jobs as natural gas resources gradually deplete.

The project is expected to generate up to 15 megawatts of green energy, which is enough to power up to 14,000 households and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25,000 tonnes.

