Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the government will look at ways to make things fair for those who have criminal records for marijuana possession after legalization comes into force.

Goodale says the question of pardoning individuals with criminal records for possessing marijuana is legitimate and one the government will pursue once the law comes into force. He made the comments on CTV’s “Question Period” Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Platform chosen for online BC cannabis sales

Goodale’s office says once Bill C-45 is enacted, the government will examine how to make things fairer for individuals who have been previously convicted for minor possession offences, adding that it’s committed to reforming the pardons system.

The government’s legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana passed last week, but it won’t come into effect for another three months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadians will have to wait until Oct. 17 before they can legally buy and use recreational pot.

In the lead up to legalizing marijuana, the NDP repeatedly called for the decriminalization of marijuana for personal possession before it becomes legal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BREAKING: Fire destroys Chilliwack restaurant

Just Posted

Hammond pool closed

Hamond Pool has closed temporarily on Sunday due to an unplanned maintenance issue

Maple Ridge council to consider three ALR exclusions

Pelton, Davison and Poszar farms all proposed for development

Man shot dead in Clayton area of Surrey, witnesses sought by police

It happened in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue

BREAKING: Fire destroys Chilliwack restaurant

Popular Banners Restaurant goes up in flames Sunday morning.

Modular housing work underway

55 of Maple Ridge’s homeless could be housed by September

Celebrating National Aboriginal Day in Maple Ridge

Events in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was ‘a champion for the sport,’ team manager says

Vancouver shuts down Downtown Eastside residence due to ‘deplorable negligence’

The Regent Hotel is in ‘horrific condition’

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field (updated)

Plane lost power shortly after takeoff, RCMP told

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Most Read