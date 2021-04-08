Outbreak at Maple Ridge hospital declared over

Fraser Health says there are no longer any cases at Ridge Meadows Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital has been declared over by Fraser Health.

The health authority sent a press release out on Thursday morning (April 8) with the news.

READ MORE: Five test positive for virus at Maple Ridge hospital

READ MORE: Teachers’ union calls for Fraser Health K-3 mask mandate, more vaccines as cases rise in youths

Five patients at the Maple Ridge hospital tested positive for the virus when the outbreak was announced on March 10.

It was limited to one unit within the hospital, and the emergency department was able to remain open.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site,” Fraser Health said.

Hospitalsmaple ridge