Outbreak at Maple Ridge hospital declared over

A COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital has been declared over by Fraser Health.
The health authority sent a press release out on Thursday morning (April 8) with the news.
Five patients at the Maple Ridge hospital tested positive for the virus when the outbreak was announced on March 10.
It was limited to one unit within the hospital, and the emergency department was able to remain open.
“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak at this site,” Fraser Health said.
