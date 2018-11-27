Map shows the North Lougheed study area, with the North Lougheed Connector route that would link Harris Road to Abernathy Way in Maple Ridge.

OUTLOOK: North Lougheed ‘an important growth opportunity’ for Pitt Meadows

Mayor Dingwall wants to eliminate indefinite deferral

  • Nov. 27, 2018 11:00 a.m.
  • News

The North Lougheed Study Area of Pitt Meadows represents a huge economic opportunity for the city, and city hall’s plans for the site will be dusted off by the new council.

It is a 51-hectare site, or 125 acres, in the northeast corner of the junction of Lougheed Highway and Harris Road. It is the largest green-grass development site in the city. Whatever goes there, it represents the potential for more employment, an increased tax base for the city, and a boon to the local economy.

Development of the site was contentious, with 33 hectares of it being protected farmland. Council received a petition with the names of 600 citizens opposing the development, and it became a political football.

SmartCentres wanted to develop 43 acres for shopping and another 19 for a business park. There were plans for big-box stores and a hotel. SmartCentres estimated the potential economic impact could be huge, if the entire area were a commercial development.

“It has the potential to create 600,000 square feet of new retail commercial space and two million square feet of mixed employment uses,” said Dave Major of SmartCentres. “This, in turn, could generate up to 1,200 new retail jobs and, more importantly, for a growing community like Pitt Meadows, over 9,000 new office and industrial jobs.”

Despite the economic potential, the last council voted to defer the project indefinitely.

Newly elected Mayor Bill Dingwall will put it back on the agenda.

“My intent would be to deal with that deferral – I don’t think there should be an indefinite deferral,” he added.

“It’s in our OCP [Official Community Plan]. I think it is an important growth opportunity for us, but we’ve just got to get it right,” he said, “in terms of zoning use and the B-Line.”

The B-Line bus will take passengers on an express route from Maple Ridge to Coquitlam Central Station where they can access Skytrain.

The development is reliant on building the North Lougheed Connector, a 3.6-km section or road running from Harris to Golden Ears Way.

SmartCentres had written council, saying it would be willing to pay for the road in 2013.

The interchange on the Lougheed Highway will need to be upgraded by the Ministry of Transportation, and there could be an opportunity to tie in access to the North Lougheed Connector to the intersection.

Dingwall said the North Lougheed site and other land use issues in Pitt Meadows will all be discussed as part of the city’s Official Community Plan review.

That 20-year blueprint for the city will be updated, with the review already underway, having started in May and two public events already held to invite residents to share their ideas and vision.

• More information for residents can be found at haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca.

Previous story
Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September
Next story
‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Just Posted

Ten-per-cent more people getting on train at Port Haney

Maple Ridge part of increase in transit use

OUTLOOK: North Lougheed ‘an important growth opportunity’ for Pitt Meadows

Mayor Dingwall wants to eliminate indefinite deferral

Letter: ‘Fall Piano Concert made me smile’

‘I understand how much time, commitment and work is involved.’

Housing help for B.C. native groups

Katzie First Nation will build 39 new homes on reserve

Sunnier skies ahead for Lower Mainland as rainfall abates

But another 40 mm of rain is expected throughout Tuesday

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

27% of electoral reform ballots processed: Elections BC

Deadline has been extended till Dec. 7 due to postal worker strikes

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Vancouver rookie has already notched 13 goals and eight assists in 20 games

B.C. backing Ottawa in Canadian carbon pricing court battle

Saskatchewan, Ontario argue fuel taxes are up to provinces

5 to start your day

RCMP spokesman spiralled into anger, depression after Dziekanski case, animal cruelty probe launched into ‘horrific’ death of raccoon and more

Most Read