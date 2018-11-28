The land commission wants drainage improvements done as a condition for developing the east side of Jim Robson Way. (THE NEWS/files)

OUTLOOK: : The future is focused on Albion flats

Planning resumes for big chunk of land along Lougheed Highway

  • Nov. 28, 2018 8:00 a.m.
  • News

Whatever the future for the much-discussed and debated 133 hectares along Lougheed Highway and Jim Robson Way, it’s going to be a while before a shovel turns and any kind of development starts in the Albion flats.

Because first a plan must be put into place.

Planning director Christine Carter said that staff will update Maple Ridge’s new council early in the year about Albion flats. She’ll review how the outgoing council saw the flats, in order to see if that accords with the views of the new council.

“What we need to do, is go back to the incoming council and just say, ‘This was the direction from the last council about the sorts of land uses they want us to put in the Albion flats.’

“We’ll go give them an update and ask them, ‘Are you comfortable with the last direction we got from the previous council?’ ” Carter explained.

“We’re all lined up. That’s one of the first things we want to talk to them about.”

In 2015, the city decided to renew its efforts on the Albion flats to create an area plan, but that was stalled while the city dealt with its current recreation infrastructure upgrades, now underway, and which called for building another ice sheet at Planet Ice, in the flats, as well as new sports fields and improvements to the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

Albion flats, which is located within the Agricultural Land Reserve, had been the subject of an intensive community planning process eight years ago, involving brain-storming sessions, meetings, consultants and reports.

That resulted in an Albion flats concept in 2010 that envisioned the west side of Jim Robson Way remaining mostly agricultural, while the east side could have been a mix of commercial, recreation and light industrial.

Maple Ridge’s outgoing council reviewed that concept in 2016 and decided it was still valid.

No member of council felt the need to scrap the designs and go back to the drawing board, then mayor Nicole Read said at the time.

“Lots of work from the public went into those concepts, so it’s good to continue those, she added.

“It sounded quite unanimous from council that we wished to see north [west] of 105th [Avenue] remain agricultural,” along with some agricultural-related business taking place there, Read added.

That concept, however, was not presented in 2011 to the Agricultural Land Commission for comment. Instead, a version that called for development on both sides Jim Robson Way was presented.

The area lies within the Agricultural Land Reserve and any development requires the consent of the Agricultural Land Commission before it’s excluded from the land reserve for development.

The commission responded by saying it only would allow development on the east side of Jim Robson Way, providing expensive drainage work be done to improve soil conditions on the west side of Jim Robson Way.

Once staff have an idea of what Maple Ridge’s new council wants, it will create a rough concept for the area and included that in a land exclusion application to Agricultural Land Commission.

Once an exclusion is granted by the commission, the city can begin writing up a formal, Albion flats area plan, which would spell out the future recreational, commercial and industrial uses.

Carter’s not sure how long the entire process will take.

But each step can take months, if not years.

“But there’s no point in getting those property owners super excited if the commission is not going to support it,” Carter said.

Approval from Metro Vancouver is also needed.

Carter said Albion flats and the Lougheed Highway corridor from the downtown to 200th Street, will be the two major projects for the planning department in the next few years.

Previous story
Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Just Posted

UPDATE: Dump truck runs over man in Maple Ridge

Worksafe B.C. investigating ‘workplace accident.’

Leisure Centre opening delayed until summer

Maple Ridge pool facility upgrades were supposed to be done by spring.

Two BC Ferries sailings cancelled between Victoria and Lower Mainland

Company says ship is experiencing mechanical difficulty morning of Nov. 28

Flames take three of four points on weekend

Ridge junior Bs beat Aldergrove, lose in overtime to Port Moody

Firefighters get behind Christmas charities

Food and toy drives coming in December in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Tribunal orders feds to postpone contract in $60B warship project

The federal government annouced it’s contract to design new warships, last month

World faces ‘impossible’ task at post-Paris climate talks

Seasoned negotiators are calling the meeting, which is expected to draw 25,000 participants, “Paris 2.0”

Famed anti-poverty activist Harry Leslie Smith dies in Ontario hospital at 95

Smith lived through the Great Depression and fought in the British air force during the Second World War

Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver battles back late to pick up single point

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

Most Read