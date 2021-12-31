Over 300 COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Case maps show numbers went up from 99 to 325 in the week of Dec. 19 - 25

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 19-25, by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The weekly count for COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has reached 325 cases while rest of the B.C. has also continued to show a steep rise in cases.

The COVID-19 geographic distribution maps released by the BC Centre for Disease Control showed there were 325 cases in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows for the week of Dec. 19-25, which was more than tripple the 99 cases for the week prior.

Across the Lower Mainland, cases have gone up substantially. Tri-City cases rose from 193 to 796 over the same time frame, Langley went from 153 to 519, Abbotsford from 87 to 241, Surrey from 298 to 1155, and Mission from 68 to 88. Surrey has seen the biggest jump in cases, followed by Burnaby which went from 179 cases in the week prior, to 799 cases.

Last year, in a similar time frame, the numbers for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows were at 57 cases, while neighbouring Langley was at 79, Mission at 11, Abbotsford at 322 and Surrey at 971 cases.

Infections all across the province and Canada have surged with the highly transmissble Omicron variant. However with most provinces having reached their testing capacity, and public health advice suggsting self-isolation for those experiencing milder symptoms, officials believe that the actual number of infections might be much higher.

“All along, we know that the daily numbers are not reflecting everyone who has COVID in our province. That has been the case from the very beginning and at different periods of time, the actual true number can be varied by four or five times what we are seeing in terms of PCR testing,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a brief on Dec. 29.

She also said that while uncertainty was still a challenge for the province, the officials would know more in a week.

