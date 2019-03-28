Traffic will be detoured from westbound lanes of Highway 1 near Chilliwack on March 29 and March 30. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Overnight lane closures coming to Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Traffic will be detoured from westbound lanes on March 29 and March 30

An advisory warning motorists about westbound lane closures on Highway 1 near Chilliwack says they will be rerouting traffic.

The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed, and traffic will be detoured overnight on March 29 and March 30 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure traffic notice of March 28.

Crews will be replacing the digital message board that towers over traffic passing through Chilliwack, west of Lickman Road.

Westbound traffic will be rerouted north of the highway along Industrial Way between the Lickman Road interchange (Exit #116) and the Yale Road interchange (Exit #109).

“Travellers are asked to follow signs and traffic control personnel, obey posted speed limits and allow for additional travel time,” according to the traffic advisory.

For more go to DriveBC.ca or @DriveBC on Twitter.

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Homeowners assaulted during residential break-ins
Next story
B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Just Posted

Homeowners assaulted during residential break-ins

Two hospitalized by pair wearing balaclavas in Maple Ridge break-ins

Kanaka Creek students give wheelchair basketball a spin

Providing an inclusive place to play.

Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

Cozzy will spend six weeks in a foster home

Coin-free period products campaign in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows woman pushing to have free dispensers installed across the City

Fraser Health working on measles immunization plan

No cases in the health authority

O’Neill proves he’s major-league ready

Maple Ridge outfielder makes St. Louis Cardinals opening-day roster.

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

Overnight lane closures coming to Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Traffic will be detoured from westbound lanes on March 29 and March 30

Port Moody Mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Trudeau says sorry for sarcastic thank you comment to Indigenous protester

Prime Minister under fire for comment made to Indigenous protester who interrupted a Liberal fundraising event

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Most Read