The George Massey Tunnel will be closed overnight May 28 and 29 to test the tunnel’s fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overnight Massey Tunnel closures coming May 28, 29

Closure to allow safe testing of tunnel’s fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals

The George Massey Tunnel will be closed overnight on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.

On both nights, the George Massey Tunnel will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The closure, which will last from 10 p.m. yo 4 a.m. both nights, is to allow safe testing of the tunnel’s fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals.

Detours will be available for all regular and commercial traffic via Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge. Signage will be set up in advance of the relevant exits to advise drivers of the tunnel closure.

All emergency vehicles will be accommodated through the George Massey Tunnel during this work.

Drivers are reminded to obey all signs and traffic control personnel, and are advised to check DriveBC (drivebc.ca) for the latest travel information.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Most Read