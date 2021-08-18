Overturned boat discovered along Fraser River in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were activated after the discovery of an overturned boat along the Fraser River Tuesday evening. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, (SAR), was deployed after an overturned boat was discovered drifting down the Fraser River in Maple Ridge.

The call came in at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, for the boat that was spotted near the Port Haney Wharf with nobody around it.

The SAR team responded with their own two boats and found the capsized vessel in the river by the Pitt Meadows Airport.

However, it was determined that the boat was a derelict vessel that broke free from mooring and that there was no one on board or missing.

The SAR team had the boat towed to a nearby boat launch where it was removed from the water.

They finished the operation at around 1:30 a.m.

