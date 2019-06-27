Well-known Vancouver businessman’s death deemed homicide

John Leslie McIver, 78, was found in his appliances store this week

Vancouver police are now calling the death of a 78-year-old business owner the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

John Leslie McIver was found dead on Wednesday morning at McIver’s Appliance Sales and Service near Ontario Street and East 69 Avenue. A family member had discovered his body.

McIver was well-known in the community and had run the business for more than 50 years.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

