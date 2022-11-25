Two women escaped a stalking cougar by jumping into Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (File photo)

Two women escaped a stalking cougar by jumping into Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (File photo)

Pair of women jump into lake to escape cougar in Okanagan

The women entered Kalamalka Lake after the cougar continued to approach them

A pair of women jumped into the frigid Kalamalka Lake to get away from a stalking cougar near the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the North Okanagan RCMP, said on Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 5 p.m., police received a report that two people were being followed by a cougar along the trail in Coldstream.

“At one point, the two women entered the water to get away from the animal after it continued to approach them,” Terleski said.

Coldstream Fire Department personnel assisted in locating the two women.

Terleski said it is believed the incident took place a few kilometres down the trail from the trail’s entrance at West Kal Road.

The cougar was not located, and the BC Conservation Service has been advised of the incident.

WildsafeBC says if you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly while keeping the animal in view. If attacked, always fight back and never play dead. If you’re with small children, pick them up immediately.

READ MORE: Space heater sparks Coldstream trailer fire, deemed accidental

READ MORE: ‘Gotta just get out’: Revelstoke resident shares scary rental experience

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Animalscougar attacklakesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crews find wreckage of fatal B.C. plane crash, TSB team deployed to site
Next story
1M units of imported kids’ pain meds now hitting pharmacy shelves as flu rates spike

Just Posted

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Maple Ridge just before 2 p.m. on Friday. (Blackpress file)
Homicide investigation underway in Maple Ridge

Osprey Village in Pitt Meadows includes dozens of local businesses, ranging from coffee shops to salons. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows shoppers being pushed to shop locally this Black Friday

Sherie Greenwood with her painting from last year’s show called Waiting for Winter. (Vicuna Art Studio/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge art studio throws annual Winter Art Show

Beadwork that will be for sale at the Katzie Christmas Craft Fair. (Special to The News)
Unique, handcrafted gifts for sale at Katzie Christmas Craft Fair

Pop-up banner image