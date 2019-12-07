Parade brings Santa to Maple Ridge

Winter Fest kicks off Glow Maple Ridge season

Thousands of people lined the streets as Santa Claus arrived in Maple Ridge on Saturday night.

Winter Fest was held on Saturday afternoon, with holiday entertainment, crafts, food and more in Memorial Peace Park, which was lit up for the spectacle. Then the parade rolled down Dewdney Trunk Road and turned down 224th Street.

Marching bands played Christmas carols, dance troops strutted their stuff and local groups rode brightly lit floats and decked out horses. Then Santa arrived, waving from atop a vintage fire truck.

It is all part of the Glow Maple Ridge holiday season aimed at lighting up the downtown core from Dec. 7 until Jan. 5. Aside from the traditional red bells that adorn downtown poles, the Park is to be decked out with illuminated trees, a light tunnel, giant light ornaments, an illuminated bandstand and more.

Participating businesses are lit up, and decorating their storefronts in the “Old Fashioned Christmas village” theme. There will also be entertainment in the park provided by local musicians and school bands playing Christmas carols.

 

