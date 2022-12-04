Parents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows now have access to $10-a-day daycare

Fees will be capped at $200 per month per child at the selected facilities

Parents can now take advantage of $10 per day per child daycare in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. Under The Tree Childcare Centre in Maple Ridge is one of the facilities offering the program. (Google Maps/Special to The News)

Parents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will soon be able to access $10-a-day childcare spaces.

The province made the announcement Friday, Dec. 2, adding that fees will also be capped at $200 per month per child.

Spaces will be available at Discovery Playhouse Children’s Centre, in Pitt Meadows, and at Under The Tree Childcare Centre, in Maple Ridge.

At Discovery Playhouse, 99 spaces are being converted to $10 per daycare – 24 spaces for children 2.5 years to kindergarten; 52 spaces for children in preschool; and 23 for school-age children.

At Under The Tree, 39 spaces are being converted – 14 for infants and toddlers; 14 for children 2.5 years to kindergarten; and 11 for school-age children.

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between going to work or school and affording childcare,” said Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, adding that this was a key priority for his government.

READ ALSO: With daycare deals done, Liberals look to craft bill to enshrine child-care system

ALSO: New child care spaces created in Maple Ridge

Spaces in the $10-a-Day ChildCareBC program reduce the average cost of child care from $1,000 a month for full-time, centre-based infant care at participating facilities to $200 a month, saving families about $800 a month per child.

Currently, there are around 11,000 $10-a-day spaces being offered at 61 childcare centres throughout the province.

The province also noted that with federal funding support, an additional 69,000 families are being helped with the cost of child care at centres that are not part of the $10-a-day program. Child care fee reductions of up to $550 more per month per child kicked in on Thursday, Dec. 1 – in addition to $350 per month per child through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative since 2018.

“Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are great places to raise a family, and starting today they’re even more accessible,” said Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, adding that this is just the news that families need to hear right now.