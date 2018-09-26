Parking problems at Port Coquitlam WCE station

Access to the parking lot at the Port Coquitlam West Coast Express station is blocked this morning, Wednesday, and TransLink is asking train commuters to use alternatives, such as the park-and-ride parking lot at Coquitlam Central station.

#WCE Port Coquitlam Station: Due to a motor vehicle accident affecting the parking lot, the lot is now full. Please find alternate parking arrangements such as the park and ride at Coquitlam Station. We apologize for this inconvenience. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) September 26, 2018

A serious motor vehicle crash nearby earlier Wednesday morning has blocked off access to the parking lot. TransLink said there was enough parking space for people taking the first train into Vancouver, but people taking later trains are encouraged to consider other options such as parking at the park and ride at the Coquitlam station.