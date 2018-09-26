A motor vehicle crash at Port Coquitlam West Coast Express has disrupted travel schedules Wednesday morning. (THE NEWS/files)

Parking problems at Port Coquitlam WCE station

Customers asked to avoid that parking lot as crash blocks access

Access to the parking lot at the Port Coquitlam West Coast Express station is blocked this morning, Wednesday, and TransLink is asking train commuters to use alternatives, such as the park-and-ride parking lot at Coquitlam Central station.

A serious motor vehicle crash nearby earlier Wednesday morning has blocked off access to the parking lot. TransLink said there was enough parking space for people taking the first train into Vancouver, but people taking later trains are encouraged to consider other options such as parking at the park and ride at the Coquitlam station.

Previous story
OCOP: Wanstalls owner turns hobby into business
Next story
B.C. cancer patient’s case exposes gaps in care for homeless people: advocates

Just Posted

UPDATE: Arborist killed by fallen tree at Maple Ridge Golf Course

Was working near the 9th tee box of the golf course.

OCOP: Wanstalls owner turns hobby into business

Jones said there is room to relax firearms restrictions

Parking problems at Port Coquitlam WCE station

Customers asked to avoid that parking lot as crash blocks access

UPDATE: Fire commissioner orders Maple Ridge to clean up camp

If no compliance, city will seek help from the B.C. Supreme Court to address safety issues.

Letter: ‘Pete was a part of our community’

‘He always seemed pleased I’d stopped to speak to him.’

Cops for Cancer rolls through Maple Ridge

Ride has raised $550,000 to fight childhood cancers

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Surrey shooting

5 to start your day

Death threats on a B.C. bus, heightened security in Burnaby park where girl was killed

Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

VIDEO: One year later, a billboard goes up to find Abbotsford woman who disappeared in Langley

Police say Kristina Ward was spotted in Surrey

Tempering the B.C. cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

B.C. cancer patient’s case exposes gaps in care for homeless people: advocates

Terry Willis says he’s praying for a clean, safe place to live to undergo the cancer treatments he needs after he was denied chemotherapy because he lives in a Victoria homeless shelter.

Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

President Donald Trump received an unexpected laugh at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Most Read