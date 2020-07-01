Price of parking around Maple Ridge’s municipal facilities in the city core have just gone up. (City of Maple Ridge website)

Parking rates increase around Maple Ridge city hall

Construction also begins on a 128-stall commuter parking lot next to the bus exchange

The hourly cost of parking around Maple Ridge city hall is going up, effective today.

The city is working on a new commuter parking lot that is located on Edge Street, directly east of the Haney bus loop and the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment.

And while construction is expected to take at least a month to complete, and a new fee structure will be imposed on that space once it’s done, the cost of parking at city hall is changing – effective July 1, said Mayor Michael Morden.

In past, both underground and surface parking lots at city hall were free for the first hour. After that, drivers previously paid 75 cents per hour to a maximum of $4.

Changing the decade-old rates, Morden confirmed that it now costs $1 per hour (with no free first hour any longer) between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays – again to a maximum of $4.

But then after 6 p.m. there’s further changes. It now costs $3 for a flat evening rate between 6 and 11 p.m. during the week. And on Saturdays, Sundays, and statutory holidays, the first hour is free (with a registered licence-plate number) and additional hours are $1 up to a maximum of $4 for the day.

Moving forward, all parking will be registered using licence plate numbers versus the spot numbers.

Meanwhile, the cost or parking in the soon-to-be completed commuter lot will be $4 per day, or $60 a month, with details about how to obtain monthly parking permits promised closer to completion.

The new, permeable surface lot will add 128 new parking spots to address parking demands in the heart of downtown, the mayor said.

“Council ordered the construction of the new commuter lot as an interim measure along with rate adjustments to manage the weekday demand for parking,” Morden elaborated in a press release issued by city staff at the end of the day on June 30.

“This plan encourages commuters to use transit and recognizes the importance of supporting downtown events and activities on evenings and weekends. The new rates also fund development and maintenance of the new and existing parking facilities. Council has signalled future work to develop a comprehensive parking plan for the downtown core.”

For those not willing to pay the fees, there are a hundred spots available within a four minute walk of city hall that offer free parking for one- and two-hour durations, he added.

Pointingd to the successful introduction of the R3 Rapid Bus service, he said it has resulted in a significant demand by commuters for space in the underground parking structure, prior to COVID-19, limiting availability for customers at city hall and the adjoining business tower.

As the province moves into Phase 3 of the BC Restart Plan, transit ridership and parking demands are on the rise again, and he predicts the parking issues at city hall would return. He sees the commuter lot as a temporary solution.

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeparking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture
Next story
Northbound lane of Coquihalla closed after vehicle incident near Hope

Just Posted

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Parking rates increase around Maple Ridge city hall

Construction also begins on a 128-stall commuter parking lot next to the bus exchange

LETTER: Who says which healthcare workers are deserving of top ups

Care aide critical of how province pays special COVID wage increase to public not private workers

We’re wishing you all the best this Canada Day

It’s July 1, and as Canadians we have so much to celebrate

Drive-by music therapy helps those with disabilities in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Program run by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Northbound lane of Coquihalla closed after vehicle incident near Hope

A northbound lane is closed just north of the Great Bear Snowshed, according to DriveBC

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Complaint commissioner probes handling of assault allegations against top Delta cop’s wife

Vancouver police to review DPD investigation of allegation Lorraine Dubord sprayed a woman with a hose

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Most Read