Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

An avalanche warning remains in effect for mountains in southern British Columbia and Alberta.

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks through Saturday.

That means anyone in the mountains should carefully evaluate snowpack and use cautious and conservative route finding techniques.

Parks Canada says controlling the urge to ski fresh powder on big features will be the most important factor in avoiding an avalanche.

It encourages sticking to lower angled slopes with little overhead hazard and says there have been a few close calls already.

ALSO READ: Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

The likelihood of natural avalanches has lessened but the likelihood of triggering an avalanche remains high.

Avalanche Canada has also had a special public warning in effect since Monday for the Sea-to-Sky region, South Rockies, inland of the south coast of B.C., Kananaskis country, Purcell mountains, Lizard Range-Flathead and Wateron Lakes national park.

It says recent storms that blew through Western Canada dropped a significant amount of snow on top of a weak, persistent layer within the snowpack.

WATCH: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: IHIT investigating Lower Mainland senior’s Christmas Eve death
Next story
No injuries in B.C. train derailment, environmental crews assessing impacts: CN

Just Posted

VIDEO: IHIT investigating Lower Mainland senior’s Christmas Eve death

A 67-year-old was at a social gathering earlier in the day before he was found dead in Langley

Post-Christmas snow, rain heading for the Lower Mainland

Up to five centimetres of snow expected to fall in eastern Fraser Valley

Untrending: The decades are flying by

How can I contribute to making the world a better, more peaceful place?

Top stories 2019: Not all gumdrops and candy canes

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, most-viewed stories of the year.

Being Youth: Does America know it’s Christmastime?

In November alone, 3,321 unaccompanied children were detained.

From Russia with love

Students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows create art showing what the holidays mean to them.

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

No injuries in B.C. train derailment, environmental crews assessing impacts: CN

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Most Read