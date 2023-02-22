Parole revoked for killer of Maple Ridge mother

Warning: This story contains graphic details of crime which may be disturbing to some readers.

Day parole has been revoked from the man who murdered Maple Ridge mother Colleen Findlay in 2002.

Jeremy Wade Vojkovic raped and murdered Findlay when he was 15. Now 36, he is serving a life sentence for first degree murder.

He had been given day parole in June of 2022, based on a decade without violence, community supports, and having completed Corrections programs.

His parole was revoked on Jan. 31, after he was found to have violated parole conditions that included not using drugs or alcohol, not being in the company of people using drugs and alcohol, and based on his conduct in a new relationship with a woman.

The written decision from the Parole Board of Canada revisits that in November of 2002, “you bound a female victim, sexually assaulted her, stole her property and then cut her throat. You attempted to cover your tracks by setting fire to the victim and her house. She died of smoke inhalation. Afterwards, you spent the afternoon driving the victim’s car and meeting friends, smoking stolen cigars and marijuana, and buying beer for your friends. This behaviour seems to suggest that you were untroubled by what you had done.”

The written decision notes there is a Jan. 20, 2023 victim impact statement, where a woman wrote of the traumatic effects the loss had on her and many family members of the murder victim.

“The victim writes that she continues to experience severe physical reactions when she is reminded of the harm done to the murder victim, fear and anxiety given your release to the community,” said the decision. “The victim asks that your parole be revoked in order to prevent harm being done to another person.”

A psychological risk assessment found he posed a moderate to high risk of sexually re-offending, and a moderate risk for violence. He is also deemed to be at risk of being influenced by peers into negative directions. In June of 2022, it was deemed a manageable risk for minimum security and on escorted temporary absences from prison.

Dr. Jim Findlay, the victim’s husband, told The News he and his family opposed the release of Vojkovic, because of the risk. They still live locally.

“The feeling is that he’s absolved of his crime, and that is repugnant to us,” said Findlay.

A month after being given day parole, Vojkovic reported to his parole officer he had met a woman online.

The decision expressed parole board concern he did not tell the woman his real name until late October, and he had been to her home on two occasions, in violation of instructions from the parole officer, who said not to go there.

Her children were at the home on one visit, despite the fact Vojkovic had been told he must consult the Ministry of Children and Families prior to having any contact with her children.

On Nov. 7, a parole officer received information Vojkovic was suspected of drinking, and associating with people using crystal methamphetamine and alcohol. The officer found video evidence of his association with these people, visiting their rooms in a community residential facility. Vojkovic initially denied associating with anyone involved in consuming drugs or alcohol, or being in their presence, or of using. He later admitted to drinking, and an associate said they smelled alcohol on Vojkovic.

Parole officers requested a urine sample, which tested negative. However, it was expected that it would show THC, because Vojkovic had a prescription for marijuana, but that also was not present in his urine.

“It is now suspected that you falsified the sample you provided for the test. You denied this, saying that you were using a form of marijuana that had a low dose of THC,” said the decision.

The decision said he has “outright lied” to his case management team.

“They are of the view that you have been repeatedly dishonest with them about your activities in the community, particularly with respect to your relationship, and have returned to an old pattern of behaviour which involves following the influences of negative peers and using intoxicants.”