Partial closure on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge

Commuters should be aware that Maple Ridge City Hall is planning a partial road closure on Dewdney Trunk Road late this week and through the weekend.

Crews will be slowing traffic starting Thursday, March 17, and lasting until Monday, March 21. City contractors will be completing utility locate works on Dewdney Trunk between 238B and 240 Streets in the southern eastbound lane. Road crews and flagging personnel will be on site between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The city asks drivers to follow all traffic signs and flaggers as directed around the work zone.

