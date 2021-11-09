Partial road closure in downtown Maple Ridge

Dewdney Trunk Road down to one lane westbound on Wednesday

Dewdney Trunk Road in downtown Maple Ridge will have a partial closure on Wednesday morning. (Google/Special to the News)

Commuters who travel through downtown Maple Ridge will want to avoid Dewdney Trunk Road on Wednesday morning.

City hall has announced a partial road closure on Dewdney Trunk Road between 222nd and 223rd Streets on Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Westbound traffic will be constricted to one lane during this time, for watermain-related construction.

The city notes that the time of the closure may be extended due to unforeseen circumstances, and asks that motorists plan an alternate route, in order to avoid delays.

