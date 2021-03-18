Police are investigating an incident in the area of 203rd Street and 65th Avenue in Langley. (Google screen grab)

Police are investigating an incident in the area of 203rd Street and 65th Avenue in Langley. (Google screen grab)

Passenger hops out of Toyota and allegedly hits BMW driver with baseball bat in Langley

Langley RCMP are seeking information and any video footage from the public on a road rage incident

Langley RCMP are asking the public for information about a road rage incident in the Willowbrook neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, where one man allegedly struck another with a baseball bat.

Around 3:15 p.m. yesterday police received multiple calls for an incident at the intersection of 203rd Street and 65th Avenue, said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

“The driver of a red BMW exchanged words with two males in a white Toyota Yaris,” Largy explained.

“When the vehicles were stopped at a [traffic] light, the passenger of the Yaris exited the vehicle and allegedly struck the BMW driver on the arm with a baseball bat.”

The men continued to argue and eventually the male with the baseball bat returned to the Yaris and the vehicle drove away, Largy said.

Police were advised multiple individuals filmed the altercation. Investigators are asking these witnesses to contact police and share their video to help identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 16 to 18. He was clean shaven, with an olive-toned complexion, approximately 5’ 10” tall, weighing about 175 lbs., and has brown eyes.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

At the time of the incident he was wearing a beige or light brown hoodie and a baseball cap turned backwards.

Those with dash cameras are also asked to review their footage and to contact police if they recorded the incident.

Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMProad rage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members
Next story
WATCH: B.C. pub’s table decorations a problem for inspectors on St. Patrick’s Day

Just Posted

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest will be a two-week long event this year . (The News files)
4-H clubs gearing up for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest

Festival will run for two weeks this year

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a rollover crash on Burnett Street in Maple Ridge around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. The lone occupant was not injured, but was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention. (Ziggy Welsch/Special to The News)
Driver issued violation ticket after hitting parked car in Maple Ridge

Lone vehicle occupant was not injured, RCMP say

Moby Amarsi is looking forward to welcoming the movie watching community in Pitt Meadows back to his cinema. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Pitt Meadows movie theatre selling popcorn to help stay afloat

Hollywood 3 owner said he wouldn’t have been able to keep business open without gov subsidies

Ridge Meadows RCMP traffic alert. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Twitter)
UPDATE: Road closures in Maple Ridge after crash leaves hundreds without power

No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle collision

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

(Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Police launch investigation, asking others who may have encountered the man to come forward

Image from video posted to Brownsville Pub’s Facebook page on St. Patrick’s Day. (Facebook.com)
WATCH: B.C. pub’s table decorations a problem for inspectors on St. Patrick’s Day

‘I’m dumbfounded,’ Brownsville Pub employee says in video posted to Facebook

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sting photographed by Kevin Statham at GM Place (now Rogers Arena) in Vancouver in July 2000.
‘iWitness’ concert-photo book emerges from a year of Facebook posts during pandemic

Abbotsford’s Kevin Statham has photographed more than 4,000 concerts and other events since 1987

Police are investigating an incident in the area of 203rd Street and 65th Avenue in Langley. (Google screen grab)
Passenger hops out of Toyota and allegedly hits BMW driver with baseball bat in Langley

Langley RCMP are seeking information and any video footage from the public on a road rage incident

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Most Read