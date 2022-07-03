An Amtrak train rolls westbound along the White Rock waterfront. (Black Press Media file photo)

An Amtrak train rolls westbound along the White Rock waterfront. (Black Press Media file photo)

Passenger train between Vancouver and Seattle to resume 3 months early in September

Amtrak originally said staffing shortages would push service return to December

Passenger-train service between Vancouver and Seattle, Wash. is set to resume in September for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

It’s three months earlier than expected, after railroad company Amtrak said in May that staffing shortages would keep the route closed until December.

At the time, it said it didn’t have enough conductors, mechanics and onboard service staff yet to operate the trains.

On Friday (July 1) though, Amtrak announced in a tweet that service to Canada, including between Seattle and Vancouver, will begin in September.

Prior to the pandemic, the route saw about 159,000 passengers per year riding directly from end to end, and another 131,000 when including stops in between.

Amtrak didn’t say how it expedited its original timeline. Black Press Media has reached out to the Washington State Department of Transportation for comment.

READ ALSO: Amtrak Cascades from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., postponed another half-year

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

seattleTransportationVancouver

Previous story
People planning to attend AIDS conference in Montreal still struggling to get visas

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media as he make his way to caucus on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Ottawa.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking at using legislation to ensure a woman’s right to a safe and legal abortion will be permanently protected in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Our View: U.S. abortion decision will have major impacts in Canada

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 3

Katzie First Nation artist Rain Pierre has been invited to speak at the Salzburg Global Seminar in Austria. (Special to The News)
Katzie First Nation artist speaking on cultural diplomacy in Austria

Caribbean Fest will be taking place the end of July. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Caribbean Fest back

Pop-up banner image ×