Past week’s count shows 53 cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Cases have dropped in the cities for seven straight weeks

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s latest map of the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases shows the numbers continue to drop in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows local health area.

The map shows there were 53 cases in the two cities for the week of May 16-22, which was down from 70 the week prior. The cases are mapped out and released every Wednesday by the BCCDC.

The province-wide case count on Wednesday was 250 – the lowest B.C. has seen since October.

The dropping case counts are reflected in the Fraser Health map overall, with numbers dropping in every city the past week. Surrey saw a huge decrease, from 1,094 cases to 721 in a week.

The cases in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows hit a peak of 231 cases in the week of March 28-April 3, and have dropped in each of the seven weeks since. Last week’s total of 53 is the lowest case count for the health area since Feb. 7-13 when there were 44 cases.