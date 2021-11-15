Peak water flow from Alouette delayed, expected to be less

City of Maple Ridge still warns of potential flooding that could come from the reservoir

The City of Maple Ridge’s Emergency Operations Centre updated this map at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, and asks residents to remain vigilant and alert. (Special to The News)

Residents along the Alouette River are breathing a sigh of relief, but they’re not out of the woods yet.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday night, after more than 24 hours of on-again-off-again rains – at many times torrential – BC Hydro has provided an update to the water flow projections for the water release from the Alouette Lake Reservoir.

The peak flows will now occur at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and are projected at levels lower than the original forecast, according to their post also shared out by the City of Maple Ridge.

The map still models potential flood impacts based on the water flow projections and properties that are shaded or in the cross hatched areas should still monitor their properties overnight and have an emergency preparedness plan, suggested the City alert.

“The City will continue to monitor the entrances into Silver Valley and Silver Ridge at 224th Street and 232nd Street, and provide an update in the morning.”

The Operations Centre telephone line is being monitored overnight and if a property is impacted by rising waters, people can call 604-463-9581 to report the conditions.

“Thank you for your patience in this dynamic situation,” the 10:05 p.m. alert stated.

• Stay tuned for updates as they come available.

