The pedestrian was waiting to cross the street when a part of a truck travelling in the curb lane struck the teenage. (Vancouver Police)

Pedestrian, 15, struck by truck in Vancouver sent to hospital

Police are asking for dash-cam footage from anyone in the area

A 15-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries Monday morning after they were hit by a truck in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on the northeast corner of East 12 Avenue and Kingsway, police said in a statement.

The pedestrian was waiting to cross Kingsway when they were struck by a northbound truck in the curb lane.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police are asking for dash-cam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time.

READ MORE: Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Just Posted

Maple Ridge home taxes up by four per cent

But home prices have climbed 10 per cent

Something for everyone at the Ridge Meadows Home Show

Event includes The News Family Fest and Psychic Fair

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city such as Maple Ridge, can make own regs on e-bikes

VIDEO: Waving goodbye to chums in Maple Ridge

The Goodbye Chums festival took place at the Bell Irving Hatchery on Sunday

Doc exploring the future of energy to be screened by Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows

To The Ends Of The Earth will examine the push for tarsands bitumen and shale gas

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Watering restrictions in effect May 1 in Metro Vancouver

Residents will be permitted to water their lawn on only two days during the week

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Most Read