A pedestrian has been struck along the Haney Bypass by Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 3:45 p.m..

The pedestrian was eventually located by the Maple Ridge fire department inside the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

It is unknown at this time what injuries the pedestrian has suffered.

