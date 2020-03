Ambulance, RCMP, Fire and helicopter are on route

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in the area of Haney Bypass and 225th Street.

Ambulance and Fire are on scene, and RCMP and a helicopter were called.

The helicopter was cancelled when the injured party was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Traffic will be slowed down in the area for now.



