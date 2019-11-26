VIDEO: Pedestrian hit in Maple Ridge

A pedestrian was hit at 203 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road on Tuesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A pedestrian has minor injuries after being hit by a car in Maple Ridge.

The single vehicle accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the corner of 203 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

The white sedan appears to have been making a right turn westbound onto Dewdney Trunk Road.

Paramedics were helping the victim when Maple Ridge firefighters arrived on scene, said Capt. Gary Porter with the Maple Ridge Fire Department.

The driver was uninjured.

RCMP are investigating.

