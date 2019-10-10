Pedestrian hit near Upper Maple Ridge Park

B.C. Emergency Health Services, fire and police were on the scene of a pedestrian accident on Fern Crescent and 236nd Street, Thursday morning.

A request for a landing zone for an air ambulance had been made but was later cancelled. Traffic on Fern Crescent was blocked briefly but reopened at about 10:30 a.m. The extent of the injuries hasn’t yet been determined.

One resident said she’s afraid even to use a crosswalk in the area because of motorists speeding and not paying attention to the crosswalk.

More to follow.