Pedestrian in hospital after being hit in Pitt Meadows

Taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police investigate the collision, which occurred by a crosswalk near 122nd Avenue. (Shane MacKichan/contributed)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital by ambulance Sunday morning along Harris Road in Pitt Meadows, according to reports.

A ball cap and running shoes remained on the road at 122 Avenue, by a crosswalk and in front of a burgundy truck, which was behind yellow tape.

The collision occurred at around 10:25 a.m. Police officers were investigating in and around the truck. Blood appeared to be on the asphalt near the shoes.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not known. However, a witness reported that emergency responders performed CPR.

• More details as they become available.



