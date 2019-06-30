Police investigate the collision, which occurred by a crosswalk near 122nd Avenue. (Shane MacKichan/contributed)

Pedestrian in hospital after being hit in Pitt Meadows

Taken to hospital by ambulance.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital by ambulance Sunday morning along Harris Road in Pitt Meadows, according to reports.

A ball cap and running shoes remained on the road at 122 Avenue, by a crosswalk and in front of a burgundy truck, which was behind yellow tape.

The collision occurred at around 10:25 a.m. Police officers were investigating in and around the truck. Blood appeared to be on the asphalt near the shoes.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian hit on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not known. However, a witness reported that emergency responders performed CPR.

• More details as they become available.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Most Read