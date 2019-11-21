Emergency crews on scene of a crash between a pedestrian and a train in Cloverdale on Wednesday, Nov. 20. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey

Pedestrian injured after train collision in Cloverdale

Police say the investigation is in the early stages

A pedestrian sustained what police believe are life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a train on the Surrey-Langley border Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian near the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 184th Street around 7:20 p.m., according to a release issued by police.

Officers say the investigation into the incident is in the early stages. The area has been cleared and is once again open to traffic.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Black Press Media has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details.

More to come.

