Police say an unoccupied cargo vehicle rolled into traffic, ultimately resulting in the death of a pedestrian. (Lauren Collins photo)

Police say an unoccupied cargo vehicle rolled into traffic, ultimately resulting in the death of a pedestrian. (Lauren Collins photo)

Pedestrian struck and killed by driverless vehicle near Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary

Police say unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic and onto sidewalk

Surrey RCMP is currently on the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Newton.

According to a news release issued just after 4 p.m. Dec. 15, police were alerted to an incident involving two vehicles – one of them driverless – and a pedestrian at approximately 2:45 p.m., near 144 Street and 61A Avenue, near Sullivan Heights Secondary.

“Early indications are that an unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic where it struck a vehicle. The unoccupied cargo truck then continued travelling onto the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian, a woman,” the release states.

Surrey Fire Service and BC Ambulance Service also responded to the scene. Efforts to revive the pedestrian were unsuccessful.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is co-operating with investigators.

Lengthy road closures are in effect on 144 Street, between 60 and 64 avenues.

Anyone with more information about the collision, or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly woman killed in collision on Lougheed in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

Jenifer Streiling and her guests are all smiles as they take advantage of the new visiting booth at Maple Ridge Senior’s Village. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Senior’s Village builds visiting booth in time for Christmas

Allows more than one member of a family to safely visit loved ones in long term care home

META STILL LIFE, 40 X 60 inches, acrylic and graphite on canvas. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)
Nationally renowned artist coming to the ACT gallery in Maple Ridge

Meditations: The Still Lives of Leslie Poole coming to the ACT Arts Centre in January

Local schools will benefit from gaming funds for parent advisory councils. (Maple Ridge Secondary School/File photo)
Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge school parent groups receive gaming funds

The provincial government announced funding for 1,300 groups

(THE NEWS/files)
School District 42 shop teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Had dangerously untidy shop, allowed students in vehicles on hoist

Public health workers unpack B.C.’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which has to be kept in low-temperature packaging until administering, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 522 Tuesday

Hospitalized, intensive care patients still increasing

Police say an unoccupied cargo vehicle rolled into traffic, ultimately resulting in the death of a pedestrian. (Lauren Collins photo)
Pedestrian struck and killed by driverless vehicle near Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary

Police say unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic and onto sidewalk

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Skully White (right) of Abbotsford donated his kidney to Tim Hiscock on Monday (Dec. 14). White posted this picture on Tuesday morning. (Facebook photo)
Kidney-transplant surgery complete for Abbotsford hotdog-stand owner and customer

Skully White and Tim Hiscock recovering well after procedure on Monday in Vancouver

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

Most Read