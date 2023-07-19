Pedestrian killed on Lougheed Highway in Mission

3-vehicle collision at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning led to the death of a pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed on Lougheed Highway near Nelson Street in Mission at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. /Mission Record Photo

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision on Lougheed Highway in Mission on Wednesday morning (July 19).

According to a Mission RCMP news release, the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. near Nelson Street and involved three vehicles.

Police say the pedestrian died on scene.

All drivers remained to cooperate with the investigation and police say there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The highway was closed for several hours between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue but has since been reopened. Mission RCMP Traffic Services, RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and BC Coroners Service attended the scene to investigate the incident.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Witnesses of the collision or those with dash-camera footage are encouraged to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

