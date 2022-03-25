Pedestrian seriously injured in Surrey

The Mounties' Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One person was taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a truck Thursday evening (March 24) in Newton.

According to a news release, police responded to reports of a collision at 80 Avenue and 128 Street shortly before 7 p.m., and a female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition.

“The vehicle and the driver were located and the driver was taken into custody,” the release states.

The area around 80 Avenue and 128 Street was closed off while police investigated. The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or with video of the incident to contact the detachment at 605-599-0502.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
