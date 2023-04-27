Pedestrian struck by out-of-control vehicle in Maple Ridge; 2 sent to hospital

A traffic collision at Laity Street and Lougheed Highway involving a pedestrian resulted in two vehicles being flipped onto their sides late Thursday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A traffic collision at Laity Street and Lougheed Highway involving a pedestrian resulted in two vehicles being flipped onto their sides late Thursday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News A traffic collision at Laity Street and Lougheed Highway involving a pedestrian resulted in two vehicles being flipped onto their sides late Thursday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A traffic collision at Laity Street and Lougheed Highway involving a pedestrian resulted in two vehicles being flipped onto their sides late Thursday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

A pedestrian was struck by an out-of-control vehicle in Maple Ridge just after 11 a.m. on Thursday (April 27).

According to a witness, who was westbound on Lougheed Highway near Laity Street, saw the out-of-control vehicle strike a truck at Benz Transmission, and a pedestrian who was waiting to cross the street. He speculated the driver had a medical emergency.

“I could see him coming at me full speed,” said John Mckenzie. “It looked like he was frozen at his wheel.”

He said the pedestrian, an older man, appeared to have been critically injured.

Mckenzie has first aid training, and he did his best to render assistance to the injured pedestrian, who was unconscious. Firefighters extricated the driver from the car.

He said first responders arrived quickly to the scene.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“My heart goes out to their families,” said Mckenzie, a Maple Ridge resident, who was badly shaken by the incident.

Two vehicles at the scene were flipped onto their sides, and it appears the vehicle broke through cement barricades.

More details as they become available.