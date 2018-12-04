Pedestrian struck in Maple Ridge, man needs air ambulance

Teen hit by car, and elderly man leaves road in pickup

A teen was hit by a car Friday, then on Saturday, a man needed an air ambulance after driving off the road.

On Nov. 30, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a call of a 17-year-old woman having been hit by a car in the 11660-block of 203rd Street.

She was taken to hospital and has been recovering from her injuries. The incident is still being investigated by police.

On Saturday morning, there was a single-vehicle accident on 240th Street at Lougheed Highway, where a 75-year-old man was driving a pickup that went into the ditch. He was transported to hospital by air ambulance. Police did not issue any violation tickets or charges.

