Pedestrian struck in Maple Ridge, not expected to survive

Man, 58, was hit near 223rd Street and Lougheed Highway on Saturday.

A pedestrian hit by a car in Maple Ridge just days before Christmas is not expected to survive.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a man on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of 223rd Street and Lougheed Highway.

A white Ford flat-deck truck had made contact with a pedestrian, who was knocked back and struck his head on the ground, according toRCMP.

The 58-year-old Maple Ridge man was transported to hospital and diagnosed with life-threatening injuries.

He is not expected to survive, police added.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian hit by pickup in Pitt Meadows dies.

The driver remained at scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is considering all factors, including lighting, weather and road conditions.

Impaired driving and speeding are not considered factors at this time.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian hit on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

“Our sincere condolences go out to this man’s family and friends at this time of year,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“This tragic incident unfortunately serves as a reminder that, with the dark and wet weather of the season upon us, we all need to pay extra attention on our roads.”

Police would like to speak with anyone else who witnessed this incident. Call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to file number 19-30484.

 


