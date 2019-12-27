Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck on Golden Ears Way. (Phil Melnychuk - THE NEWS)

Update: Pedestrian struck on Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge

Traffic down to one lane southbound as police investigate.

A pedestrian has been struck near the bridge on Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge, according to reports.

RCMP responded around 2 p.m. Friday and closed the road to one southbound lane, near the off-ramp, at the north end of the Golden Ears Bridge.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they were called to the bridge at 1:48 p.m. and dispatched four vehicles. A spokesman said one patient had significant injuries and was transported in serious condition to hospital shortly afterwards.

Traffic delays were still being reported in the area two hours later.

 


