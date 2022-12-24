UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Lower Mainland road early Christmas Eve

Emergency crews had the northbound section of Glover Road blocked while they dealt with a pedestrian accident early Christmas Eve morning in Milner. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Black Press Media)

A pedestrian was struck in Milner early this morning, and has subsequently passed away.

Early Saturday morning (Christmas Eve), just after 7 a.m., a pedestrian was hit in the 6400-block of Glover Road, in the northbound lane just north of Mufford Crescent.

Police have confirmed an SUV was involved. A semi driver at the scene was a witness and along with the SUV driver, both remained on site, confirm Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

“Around 7:20 a.m., we responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. We attended and BC Ambulance was already on scene,” he explained.

“The pedestrian was rushed to [an] area hospital, but unfortunately has succumbed to their injuries,” Van Herk added, noting the investigation is ongoing.

“Next of kin notifications have yet to be completed,” he said.

A witness to the aftermath reported seeing a jacket and medical equipment visible at the roadside, as well as an umbrella several metres back.

It was dark at the time of the collision and there was heavy rains.

The witness noted that there are no sidewalks on this section of the road and there is a curve in the road.

