A pedestrian was struck and taken to hospital in Vancouver. (NEWS file photo)

Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Vancouver

Road closures are in effect

A 71-year-old woman was sent to hospital after a hit-and-run in South Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

The woman was crossing South-East Marine Drive on a crosswalk just before 1 p.m. on Sunday when she was struck by a silver minivan, according to Vancouver police. The driver of the van did not stop.

Witnesses stayed with the woman until an ambulance arrived and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they believe to have located the unoccupied suspect vehicle in New Westminster.

Victoria Drive is closed in both directions, including two lanes westbound on South East Marine Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.


