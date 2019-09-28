A Black Press Media freelancer on scene of a crash, near 72nd Avenue and 192nd Street Friday (Sept. 27) where a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Pedestrians reportedly hit in two separate Surrey crashes

Incidents happened in two hours apart

Pedestrians were reportedly hit by vehicles in two separate Surrey accidents on Friday night (Sept. 27).

The first incident happened near 160th Street and Fraser Highway around 7 p.m.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said emergency crews on scene arrived to find multiple pedestrians had been reportedly been hit by at least one vehicle.

One person, according to the freelancer, was transported to hospital with “more serious injuries,” while another was transported “with what appeared to be more minor injuries.” The freelancer said another person was uninjured.

The second incident happened near 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue, just after 9 p.m.

The freelancer on scene said first responders arrived to find a pedestrian had reportedly been hit by a vehicle “in front of a bus stop.”

The person was sent to hospital with “unknown” injuries, the freelancer said.

Black Press Media has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

More to come.

