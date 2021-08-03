FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

Multiple gunshots heard near the vicinity

Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was placed on lockdown.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn’t immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” The agency responsible for security at the building, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tweeted shortly before noon that the scene of the incident was secure, though there was no announcement that the lockdown had been lifted. The agency said the shooting area was still “an active crime scene.”

The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City.

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

—Lolita C. Baldor And Sagar Meghani, The Associated Press

USA

Previous story
Dozens of flights in and out of Kelowna cancelled due to wildfire smoke
Next story
West Kootenay man spends 24 hours fighting wildfire with plastic bag

Just Posted

After a red sunset Sunday night, Ron Paley caught a vibrant sunrise Monday morning from the Port Haney Wharf in Maple Ridge, during what he described as a six-kilometre early morning walk. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Stunning sunrises and sunsets

Brothers Colin (centre) and Doug Plumb will be participating in the event alongside their father Norm, to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease. (Colin Plumb/Special to The News)
Former Pitt Meadows residents organizing athletic event to raise awareness for Parkinson’s

Over 100 flowers bouquets in smiley cups were delivered to the Foundry by the flower shop. (Sandra Taylor/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge florist delivers bouquets to spread cheer at Foundry Ridge Meadows

Helicopters fly past the Tremont Creek wildfire as it burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley