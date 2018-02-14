Brandon Jansen and mom Michelle at the Powell River rehabilitation centre the day before he died of a fentanyl overdose in his room in March, 2016. Submitted photo

Penticton rehab centre slated for March 1 opening

More centres planned for Vernon and Osoyoos, with original centre in Coquitlam to open next week

A recovery centre that faced some controversy in Penticton late last year is holding the grand opening of its first location in Coquitlam next week, with a Penticton opening in March.

Brandon Jansen Recovery Centre Inc. is holding its grand opening for the first recovery centre on Feb. 21 in Coquitlam, according to a news release from the organization, after it faced turbulence in Penticton for its first planned recovery centre.

Related: Recovery centre operator says neighbours bought property ‘in haste’

“As you may recall, our first Penticton location was shut down by four neighbours who banded together to purchase teh property from underneath us,” organization director Michelle Jansen said in a statement. “A telltale sign that stigma is still a huge barrier during this opioid crisis.”

The Penticton recovery centre, which has found a new location, is expected to open up on March 1, “followed closely by centres in Osoyoos and Vernon.”

“As a result of the media stories surrounding this, many property owners reached out to Brandon Jansen Recovery Centre Inc. to offer their real estate to support our recovery centre initiative,” Jansen’s statement reads.

The Penticton opening comes just days before March 7, the second anniversary of Jansen’s son’s death to an overdose.

Related: Penticton rehab centre to open in memory of son

Previous story
UPDATE: Snowmobiler who died was founding member of Nanaimo Search and Rescue
Next story
B.C. Ferries CEO says new reservation system will improve efficiency

Just Posted

Mission RCMP recover $300,000 in stolen items in one week

Prolific Offender Suppression Team has had a busy 2018

Deadline looms to vote against for rec facilities in Maple Ridge

Critics say alternative approval process flawed

Electrical, lighting upgrades for Memorial Peace Park

Mapel Ridge council also grants funding for festivals

Maple Ridge recognized again for good financial reporting

Earns Canadian Award for Financial Reporting.

100-year-old mystery of Anastasia in Maple Ridge

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen will be bringing the tragic tale of Anastasia’s fate to the ACT

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

Empty bottles filled with love for Kaiden

Radio station host organizing Fraser Valley wide bottle drive for four year old with cancer

Penticton rehab centre slated for March 1 opening

More centres planned for Vernon and Osoyoos, with original centre in Coquitlam to open next week

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

5 to start your day

Surrey starts new anti-gang program, Chilliwack coach charged with sex assault and more

Canada captures silver in luge team relay

Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker took home another medal for Canada

Canada takes bronze in figure skating

Canada kicks off Day 6 at Pyeongchang with bronze in figure skating

Speedskater Bloemen wins 10,000-metre gold in Olympic-record time

The Canadian finished in just twelve minutes, 39.11 seconds

Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder

Most Read