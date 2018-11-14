People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Hundreds of sea lions have come to Cowichan Bay on Vancouver Island for their annual fall salmon feast.

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over the floating breakwater near the government dock, according to the Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre.

The sea lions are there to pig out on coho salmon, which are waiting in the bay this time of year before heading up the Cowichan and Koksilah rivers to spawn. A big sea lion can eat as much as 16 kilograms (35 pounds) of fish each day, the Nature Centre says. The Steller sea lions are the bigger variety, getting up to one tonne in weight.

It’s usually only the male sea lions that come to the bay, and they arrive sometime in October and stay until between Christmas and New Year’s, filling the air with their barking and roars.

Sea lions in Cowichan Bay. (Cheryl Trudell photo)
Sea lions in Cowichan Bay. (Cheryl Trudell photo)
Sea lions in Cowichan Bay. (Cheryl Trudell photo)
Sea lions in Cowichan Bay. (Cheryl Trudell photo)

Previous story
Metro Vancouver mayors face tough decision on SkyTrain versus light rail
Next story
Threat of extremism posed by proportional representation overstated: academics

Just Posted

Ridge RCMP officer chases down theft suspect

Allegedly caught in the act of theft from a vehicle

Ridge Meadows RCMP issue fines, seize pot, under new Cannabis Act

Unlawful supply of cannabis offence for over 30 grams

Maple Ridge’s modular homes nice, but not for her

Resident looking to escape drug culture

Left makes Canada’s Top 100 Employers 2019

Annual competition determines which employers offer exceptional workplaces for their employees

Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by train in Maple Ridge

Emergency responders on tracks along River Road

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at BC naval base

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

No charges against cop accused of stuffing money into sock during search

BC Prosecution Service says not enough evidence against Abbotsford officer

Many child killers have been placed in Indigenous healing lodges according to stats

As of mid-September, there were 11 offenders in healing lodges who had been convicted of first- or second-degree murder of a minor

Sex-misconduct survey excludes vulnerable military members: Survivors’ group

But It’s Just 700 says recent research has shown young military members and those on training are among those most at risk for sexual violence

Threat of extremism posed by proportional representation overstated: academics

As B.C. voters decide on electoral reform, the Vote No side is cautioning that the system would allow extremists to be elected

What now for Calgary, Canada and Olympic Games after 2026 rejection?

Calgary, along with the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., made Canada a player in the international sport community

Metro Vancouver mayors face tough decision on SkyTrain versus light rail

Surrey’s mayor is pushing for SkyTrain, saying he can keep costs low

Expect no quick end to Canada-wide cannabis shortages, producers warn

Provinces including British Columbia, Alberta have all reported varying degrees of shortages

Most Read