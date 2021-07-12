Nanaimo RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Person experiencing homelessness struck intentionally by motorist in Nanaimo

Incident happened Saturday, July 10, on Victoria Avenue

RCMP believe a person experiencing homelessness was intentionally struck by a motorist last night in Nanaimo’s Wellington area.

The incident happened Saturday, July 10, at 9:30 p.m. at Victoria Avenue near 102nd Street, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. Police say a male victim was pushing a shopping cart along Victoria Road when a black car with several occupants slowed and stopped.

“The victim and those in the vehicle exchanged words and then the driver of the suspect vehicle reportedly sped up and drove over the man, knocking him to the ground,” noted the release. “Witnesses said one of the occupants got out of the car and discharged pepper spray at the victim as he lay on the ground.”

B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics transported the 45-year-old patient to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with serious injuries, and the area was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

“This incident is extremely troubling as it appears from all accounts, the victim was targeted for being a marginalized person. Our priority is to find out who is responsible and to ensure this does not happen again,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

No licence plate of the suspect vehicle was noted and witnesses said only that it was a small black car, possibly a GM.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-25532.

READ ALSO: Homicide investigation brings RCMP divers to waters off Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Man arrested after stealing items, waving knife at store employee in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Happy Feet program gathers donated shoes for Nanaimo’s less fortunate


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMP

Previous story
Tk’emlúps to release new findings on unmarked graves at former B.C. residential school

Just Posted

Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe (of Pitt Meadows) star in Theatre in the Country’s upcoming production of Salt-Water Moon. (Reg Parks/Special to The News)
After months away, Pitt Meadows actor back on stage before live audience

Members of this year’s Cops for Cancer fundraising team helped out another non-profit Saturday. Several on the team pitched in to prepare the Albion Fairgrounds for the upcoming Country Fest. (Tina Kirkpatrick/Special to The News)
Army of volunteers stepping up to help prepare for Country Fest

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Creation of ALR blamed for rising house prices

Much can be seen from the roadways and trails around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, whether you’re making the trek on foot or by bike. Avid local outdoor enthusiast Ron Paley recently went cycling, and found much activity and tranquility in local fields along his route. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View of the fields