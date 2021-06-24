A search and rescue crew member searches in the water. (Special to The News)

A search and rescue crew member searches in the water. (Special to The News)

Person killed after being swept down Widgeon Falls

Search and Rescue teams recovered victim on Monday

A person died after being swept over Widgeon Falls on Monday.

Volunteer search and rescue teams from both Maple Ridge and Coquitlam spent several hours searching for the victim. Talon Helicopters was also called to assist.

“Our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” said Coquitlam Search and Rescue in a social media post.

“Always use caution around fast-moving water. Rising temperatures can increase snowmelt from the mountains above, which can cause water levels to fluctuate throughout the day.”

Widgeon Falls is a popular site for outdoor enthusiasts, and access comes via a paddle across Pitt Lake and up Pitt River, then a hike to the falls. It is located in Pinecone Burke Provincial Park.

The news will post more information as it becomes available.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Wildlife permit suspended 2nd time for Abbotsford quarry with peregrine falcons
Next story
Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive

Just Posted

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries team handed out water bottles to all who wanted them at Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park on Thursday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
VIDEO: Salvation Army ramps up for hot weekend in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge secondary principal Trevor Connor is retiring at the end of this school year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge principal surprised by retirement parade

A person has been killed after being swept over Widgeon Falls. (Special to The News)
Person killed after being swept down Widgeon Falls

The BC Centre for Disease control map shows the geographic breakdown of COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 19. The 20 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is the lowest number this year. (Special to The News)
Weekly COVID-19 case count drops to 20 in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows