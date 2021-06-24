Person killed after being swept down Widgeon Falls

A search and rescue crew member searches in the water. (Special to The News)

A person died after being swept over Widgeon Falls on Monday.

Volunteer search and rescue teams from both Maple Ridge and Coquitlam spent several hours searching for the victim. Talon Helicopters was also called to assist.

On Monday afternoon Coquitlam SAR responded to reports of a person swept over Widgeon Falls. After several hours of searching the subject was recovered. Our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/6p9nPJnP2n — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) June 23, 2021

“Our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” said Coquitlam Search and Rescue in a social media post.

“Always use caution around fast-moving water. Rising temperatures can increase snowmelt from the mountains above, which can cause water levels to fluctuate throughout the day.”

Widgeon Falls is a popular site for outdoor enthusiasts, and access comes via a paddle across Pitt Lake and up Pitt River, then a hike to the falls. It is located in Pinecone Burke Provincial Park.

The news will post more information as it becomes available.