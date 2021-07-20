Person seriously injured after accident at Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge

One person has been seriously injured after an accident in Golden Ears Provincial Park Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m. Maple Ridge firefighters along with B.C. Ambulance raced to the park for what was initially called a water rescue.
A person reportedly broke both their arms after an accident at Gold Creek Lower Falls.
By 5:45 p.m. the person was being readied for transport by BC Ambulance.
An air ambulance that had been requested was cancelled.
Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.