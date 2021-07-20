Person seriously injured after accident at Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge

Recent Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue training operations at Gold Creek Falls. (Eileen Robinson photo - Special to The News)

One person has been seriously injured after an accident in Golden Ears Provincial Park Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. Maple Ridge firefighters along with B.C. Ambulance raced to the park for what was initially called a water rescue.

A person reportedly broke both their arms after an accident at Gold Creek Lower Falls.

By 5:45 p.m. the person was being readied for transport by BC Ambulance.

An air ambulance that had been requested was cancelled.