Recent Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue training operations at Gold Creek Falls. (Eileen Robinson photo - Special to The News)

Person seriously injured after accident at Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance cancelled

One person has been seriously injured after an accident in Golden Ears Provincial Park Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. Maple Ridge firefighters along with B.C. Ambulance raced to the park for what was initially called a water rescue.

A person reportedly broke both their arms after an accident at Gold Creek Lower Falls.

By 5:45 p.m. the person was being readied for transport by BC Ambulance.

An air ambulance that had been requested was cancelled.

