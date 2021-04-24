Person stranded on sandbar after going over falls in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were conducting training operations at Gold Creek Falls when a firefighter broke their leg on April 14. (Eileen Robinson photo - Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Fire and B.C. Ambulance are attending a water rescue in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Saturday afternoon.

A call on ScanBC at around 2:30 p.m. said a person had ‘went over’ the Gold Creek falls in the park.

The person was reported to have made it back to shore after being stranded on a sand bar in the middle of the creek for some time.

The incident occurred close to where a trained fire fighter broke his leg in training exercises 10 days prior.

Maple Ridge Fire Chief Howard Exner said at the time the freshet, the annual spring melt, raises water levels and makes rivers more dangerous.

“This isn’t the time to be playing in the river,” he said. “If you don’t have a PFD (personal flotation device) you shouldn’t be within 10 feet of the river. And nor should your pet.”

More info to follow.

– files from Neil Corbett