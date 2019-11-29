Maple Ridge SPCA offers pet photos with Santa this weekend.

Pet photos with Santa at Maple Ridge SPCA

By donation on Saturday and Sunday

Every parent needs a photo of their kids with Santa, and so too do cat dads and dog moms need photos of their little charges with Saint Nick.

The Maple Ridge Branch of the BC SPCA is offering that opportunity this weekend with its annual Pet Photos with Santa event.

Branch manager Krista Shaw said she loves a photo of her two cats, Leroy and James Brown, looking scared with Santa.

She believes everyone should have one.

Last year, there were about 100 people who visited the local branch for this event, and she would like to see the tradition continue to grow.

The branch is also inviting people who do not have pets to support the fundraiser.

The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the office at 10235 Jackson Road.

There is a minimum of $10 donation, and drop-ins are welcome.

READ ALSO: Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

It is a source of revenue for the local branch, and the goal is to raise $1,900 this ear.

• For information email mapleridge@spca.bc.ca.

 

