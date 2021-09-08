Residents have said in the past that not having stop signs and people speeding in the area, especially past Westview Park has been a major issue. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Petition for traffic calming measures for Laityview area receives insufficient public support

City of Maple Ridge won’t be developing a traffic calming plan

The city of Maple Ridge will not be going ahead with developing a traffic calming plan for the Laityview area after it didn’t receive sufficient public support for the petition.

In a letter addressed to the area residents, the city’s transportation manager Mark Halpin said “the city would like to advise that the petition did not obtain the minimum level of support required to develop a traffic calming plan. As the level of support is well below this minimum requirement, the City is unable to further pursue a traffic calming process.”

Last month, the city had asked the residents on 121 Ave., 211 St., Glenwood Ave., and 212 St. between 210 St. and Wicklund Ave., to submit concerns around, and support for, possible traffic calming measures for their area. The residents had until Aug. 30 to submit a response to the city.

This move came after a local property owner requested the city to consider putting in place some traffic measures for the area.

According to Halpin, the city will now continue working with the RCMP to manage traffic behaviour in the neighbourhood. The city is also encouraging community members to reach out to the engineering department at 604-467-7339, if they have any additional questions.

